NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Thursday, Apr. 20, the Keep Our Promise to America’s Children and Teachers (PACT) Act legislation was introduced to the U.S. Congress to ensure that quality education is a priority in the federal budget. The act aims to push Congress to fully fund Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

The Keep Our PACT Act would create ten years of funding for both Title I and IDEA. Title I provides assistance to high-need schools across America, giving all students access to quality education. IDEA has asked the federal government to fund 40% of special education costs, however, Congress has never fully funded the law; and IDEA state grants are funded less than 14%.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, representing New Mexico, along with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congresswoman Susie Lee. It is backed by numerous disability rights organizations throughout the nation.