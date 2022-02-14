SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are just days left of the legislative session, and none of the governor’s crime bills have passed. Now, lawmakers have revamped their version of the bills, hoping to get some on the governor’s desk before time runs out.

The governor has talked about making crime a priority this session, and with four days left, lawmakers hope an overall crime package will have a better chance of passing. “As we’ve talked before there is definitely an urgency in order for us to get things done.”

Senator Joseph Cervantes says senate bill 231 would accomplish multiple things including improving public safety, recruiting, and retaining quality police officers while holding those officers to the highest standards. The bill also includes improved cooperation with the judicial system including a push for 4-million dollars in grants to support pretrial services statewide including GPS monitoring.

“Research does show that when we have a strong judicial system, we do have a reduction of crime however that reduction is a temporary reduction if we don’t combine it with root causes of crime in our communities.”

The bill also mentions community-based solutions to addressing violent crime and would include the creation of violence intervention programs statewide. Overall, this crime package would cost 175-million dollars… Which was already budgeted.

Senate Bill 231 passed the senate judiciary committee this morning but has not been introduced yet on the senate floor. It still has a few more steps before approval.