Senate Republicans want revision to “Red, yellow, green” system

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senate Republicans are asking the governor to revise the state’s “Red to Green” framework when it comes to the public health order. They’re calling for the red level restrictions on outdoor dining and capacity limits to be replaced with those at the yellow level, which does allow indoor dining.

This would mean the yellow level guidelines would replace the ones in the green level. As for green, they want that changed to a full reopening without restrictions.

They’re also asking for a change in how counties are tiered. when considering test positivity rate, they are asking the number be rounded down. In the last color-coded map, San Juan County missed the cut for yellow by .01%.

Senate Republicans also want a longer grace period for restaurants in a county that is downgraded. Right now, they have 48 hours to do so. The Republican leadership says with cases and hospitalization down significantly, these are reasonable changes.