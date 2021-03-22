Senate leader pledges sensitivity training following legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state Senate leader confirms there will be sensitivity training for lawmakers because of clashes during this latest session which ended on Saturday. This stems from a debate over a controversial paid sick leave bill.

Senate President Mimi Stewart accused Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto of being “abusive” in his questioning. Ivey-Soto later appologized to the chamger “if his passion came off as anger”.

Stewart tells KRQE News 13 that she hasn’t decided the parameters for the training just yet, but that it will be mandatory for the chamber moving forward.