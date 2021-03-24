Senate, House bills signed by the governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is continuing to sign off on bills approved during the recent legislative session. One of those is Senate Bill 52, which lifts restrictions on unemployment benefits. It allows the state to offer someone help for longer during times of high unemployment like the pandemic.

The governor also signed Senate Bill 35 into law, raising the minimum wage for minors to the same rate as adults. The governor also approved House Bill 22, expanding scholarship eligibility for teachers in training and making it easier for education assistants to complete a teaching program. Meanwhile, the newly signed Prescribed Burning Act allows more burning on private land to cut down on the risk of wildlife.