Senate Finance Committee approves nearly $480M in federal stimulus funds spending

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the special legislative session in Santa Fe on Sunday, the Senate Finance Committee approved an amended bill spending nearly $480 million in federal stimulus funds. This trimmed-down version of House Bill 2 eliminates $5 million originally slated for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and cuts another $26 million to expand broadband across the state.

However, there is still more than $120 million in the bill for broadband. The rest of the bill includes everything from road infrastructure to a new hospital, possibly for Valencia County.

The bill now heads to the full Senate, then would need House approval.

