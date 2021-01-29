Senate bill would allow for remote video testimony in special cases

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear a bill on Friday that would allow for remote court testimony. Senate Bill 36 is sponsored by Democratic Senator Michael Padilla.

The bill would allow testimony in the event that testifying in front of the accused would be traumatizing and affect a person’s ability to communicate. If passed, the bill would violate the “confrontation clause” in the 6th Amendment which states the accused has a right to in-person testimony from the witnesses against them.

It’s unclear if legally lawmakers could make this happen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES