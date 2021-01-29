Senate bill would allow for remote video testimony in special cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear a bill on Friday that would allow for remote court testimony. Senate Bill 36 is sponsored by Democratic Senator Michael Padilla.

The bill would allow testimony in the event that testifying in front of the accused would be traumatizing and affect a person’s ability to communicate. If passed, the bill would violate the “confrontation clause” in the 6th Amendment which states the accused has a right to in-person testimony from the witnesses against them.

It’s unclear if legally lawmakers could make this happen.