SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces state senator is trying to get funding to demolish abandoned school buildings. Senate Bill 43 would authorize grant assistance to the Public School Capital Outlay fund putting money towards taking down abandoned school district buildings.

Analysts note it could cost anywhere between $11 million to $18 million to do this across the state. It passed the Senate Education Committee Monday morning on a 7-to-1 vote.