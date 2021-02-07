Senate Bill requiring legislative vote on public health orders moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee advanced a bill that would require legislative involvement in the renewing or amending of the public health order or other emergency declarations. Senate Bill 74 was voted to be moved to its next committee “without recommendation.”

Under the current law, the governor has the power to indefinitely make extensions to public health orders and emergency declarations. Officials say if the bill is passed, it would require legislative approval for an extension after 45 days.

Approval would be done by a joint resolution of the legislature, or if the legislature is not in session, by a majority vote of the interim legislative council committee. The legislative council meets monthly when the legislature is not in session and is made up of Republican and Democratic members of the Senate and the House.

Read the full bill below: