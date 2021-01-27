Senate bill proposing additional school days advances in Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has had a negative impact on New Mexico’s students. Several scientific studies suggest students are behind anywhere from four to 12 months because schools have been closed. But one bill making its way through the Roundhouse hopes to make up for that lost learning time. Senate Bill 40, would funnel millions and millions of dollars to schools for additional days in the classroom.

“Let’s look at our students and the learning loss that we all know is happening now,” said Sen. Mimi Stewart (D- Senate President Pro Tempore). “And when we’re back in school when we can work on social and emotional skills when we can bring these students back that are having home or mental issues, and take care of them that way, let’s not forget we are under Yazzie/Martinez and we are really under the obligation to improve the academic achievement, that’s what this bill does.”

Senate Bill 40 would require all public and charter schools to provide K-5 Plus, which is 25 additional school days for elementary schools; or extended learning time programs, which is 10 extra school days and teachers would also have to go through additional hours of professional development; but only if they’re back in-person full-time next school year. This requirement wouldn’t apply if in-person full-time learning was blocked by executive order or if there’s a resolution from their local school board.

For the most part, education advocates were for the options of having schools extend learning days but were against having this be required. “We love K-5 Plus and Extended Learning Time as options for districts but the mandate runs against our guiding principle on our platform that calls for the local decision making,” said NM Superintendent Association President, Dennis Roch.

Lawmakers and education advocates who spoke out against the bill said the state should leave it to the local school board to decide if they want extended learning time. When it came down to a vote, only one Republican in that committee voted ‘no.’ It now moves onto the Senate Finance Committee. If passed into law, it would cost about $138 million but it would only apply for the 2021-2022 school year.