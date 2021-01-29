Senate bill looks to allow student-athletes to get paid

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Education Committee is set to hear a bill on Friday that would allow endorsements for student-athletes. Right now, collegiate athletes are not able to receive money while playing for the school.

Senate Bill 94 aims to change that. If passed, colleges would no longer be allowed to prohibit a student-athlete from earning money through the use of their name, image, or likeness.

Colleges also would not be allowed to withhold or take away scholarship money should a student-athlete get outside compensation.

