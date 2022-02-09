SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The passage of the so-called “Second Chance” bill in the state Senate has crime victims and prosecutors speaking out. “At a time when we are focusing on public safety, in a session where we have been told we are going to focus on public safety, we have a bill that gets a message from our governor that says ‘let’s let violent juvenile offenders out early,'” said Andrea Reeb, District Attorney – 9th Judicial District.

District attorneys and lawmakers were joined Wednesday in front of the capitol by crime victims opposing Senate Bill 43. It would get rid of life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and grant a parole hearing at 15 years. Then, every five years to those serving long, adult sentences for crimes committed as a child.

Among those angry with this bill is Nichole Chavez, the mother of Jayden Chavez Silver, the Manzano student murdered six years ago in a drive-by shooting targeting someone else. His killer had also murdered someone six months earlier and was sentenced to 15 years, followed by 30 years.

“This bill would give him parole at 15 years the ability for parole. It’s like pulling the rug out from under us victims,” Chavez said. “I watched yesterday as the legislators on the Democrat side made the criminals the victims in this case. The criminals are not the victims.”

The bill is now in the House for consideration. The National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers, which represents 400 victims across the country, has started a petition against the bill and has more than 1,300 signatures.