SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “second chance” bill is being removed from consideration. Senate Bill 43 would have required parole hearings for those serving long prison sentences for crimes committed as a child.
It would have also eliminated life with parole sentencing for kids 15 and under who commit a serious crime and are sentenced as adults. The sponsors say the bill will be reintroduced in the longer 60-day session next year.