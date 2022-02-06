SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators heard emotional public comment Saturday about a bill that would eliminate life without parole for criminals under the age of 18. Senate Bill 43 does that and also would include parole hearings for kids convicted as adults after they serve 15 years.

They would then be eligible for a parole hearing every five years after that. Proponents of the bill say it offers a path for young offenders to turn their lives around. “When children commit harm in our communities, it is important to hold them accountable in age-appropriate ways that leave space for the potential that they have for extreme change and reform,” said Denali Wilson from ACLU New Mexico.

Public comment was split, however. Nicole Chavez spoke against the bill. Her son was a victim in a drive-by shooting committed by a teenager. “How can you take away the one piece of justice us as victims ever get? It is hard enough to get a life sentence in New Mexico and for that to be taken away – is not fair,” said Chavez.

The Senate Judiciary passed the bill, which will now head to the Senate floor.