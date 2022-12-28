ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are once again open to fill a state house seat on Albuquerque’s west side. House District 16 stretches from Central on the west side of the river, up to Montaño.

It became vacant in November when Antonio “Moe” Maestas stepped down to fill a Senate seat appointment. The Bernalillo County Commission appointed Marsella Duarte to finish out the year.

The commission is now taking applications for the full two-year term that starts in January. They will accept those applications through January 6. More information is on the Bernalillo County website.