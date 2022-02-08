SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday February 8, legislators are set to discuss legislation that would affect several niche industries across the state. From dairy facilities to wine vineyards, these bills could provide millions in funds to locally operated businesses.

The state’s wine industry is trying to plant 400 acres of new vines. And today, the Senate Conservation Committee will consider legislation to help them do just that.

“Demand for wine during the pandemic has increased,” says Chris Goblet, the executive director of New Mexico Wine. “So in order to not hamstring this industry, or force these folks to go buy California juice or Texas grapes or Colorado grapes, we’re telling folks, ‘You’ve got to invest in New Mexico.'”

Senate Bill 199, introduced by Crystal Diamond (R-Truth or Consequences, Deming, & Lordsburg), would provide $2 million for feedstock to boost New Mexican vineyards. The funds could help put 400,000 new vines in the ground over the next two years, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee.

Dairy processing facilities could get even more cash. Today, the House Agriculture, Acequias And Water Resources Committee will consider House Bill 169, which would provide $26 million to help dairy facilities reduce their carbon footprint and water usage.

Here are some other key things to look out for today:

Predatory lending

Today, the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee will meet to discuss legislation. They’ll consider House Bill 172, which addresses predatory lending in New Mexico.

Last year, KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Larry Barker revealed that consumer lenders can charge up to 175% interest on loans in the state. These lenders tend to be concentrated near Native American communities and are often run by out-of-state corporations.

House Bill 172 would limit the interest rate on consumer loans. Depending on the loan, the max interest could be limited to somewhere between 36% and 99%.

Police tax breaks, training