SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 25, legislators will tackle bills on a range of topics. Among those on the schedule are a bill to raise vehicle registration fees and a bill to offer tax credits for those who use biodiesel.

Vehicle registration fees

Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Sen. Roberto “Bobby” J. Gonzales (D-Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe & Taos), would increase vehicle registration fees by 25%. The extra funds would go to the state road fund as well as county and municipal funds.

As the registration fees currently stand, they generate around $114 million. With the increases, they could raise roughly $24 million in additional funds for things like road repair, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee.

Biodiesel credits

Legislators are also set to debate a bill to give tax credits to users of blended biodiesel fuel. The bill, House Bill 436, is sponsored by a trio of Democratic legislators.

The bill would offer $0.50 in tax credits for each gallon purchased in New Mexico. The credits would be offered for both personal and corporate income taxes.

In case you missed it: Charter school debate

Legislators recently debated whether or not the number of charter schools should be limited in districts like Albuquerque. Friday, February 24, the Senate Education Committee heard from both supporters and opponents.

“We have some charters that perform very well,” Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Abq.) said. “We have many that don’t.”

Ultimately, the committee voted to table the bill. So for now, the number of charters in large cities is allowed to grow. For more on the specifics, check out this KRQE News 13 story.