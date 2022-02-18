SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 legislative session is over. While the statewide budget is generally the focus in 30-day sessions, this year a few other big topics made waves in the Roundhouse.

“Tough on crime” legislation, education bills, and election changes were just a few of the topics legislators debated alongside the state’s budget. All told, more than 500 bills were introduced. Here’s a look at some of the big items that made it through both the House and Senate.

Big state budget

One of the main pieces of legislation was the budget for the fiscal year 2023. Before the session began, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a larger budget than last year. Thanks to increased oil and gas revenues, there was more money to go around this year, and many government agencies asked for increased funds and staff.

The governor requested over $358 million in general fund money to be sent to the Department of Health. In the final version of the budget lawmakers that passed, the Department of Health received a little over $343.6 million. But that’s still more than their current operating budget for FY2022.

In this session, the governor asked for increased spending on public safety as well. She requested over $139.8 million for the Department of Public Safety. They will get about $4.5 million more than that from the general fund, according to the final version of the budget.

Capital outlay

Another bill that lawmakers passed this session was Senate Bill 212, the capital outlay bill. The legislation funds public projects, parks, and the like, including more than $137 million in public projects in Bernalillo County alone.

KRQE News 13 previously reported that lawmakers asked for more than $4 billion in total. But in the version of the bill lawmakers passed, many projects were rejected or whittled down.

For example, 23 lawmakers asked for nearly a million dollars for a COVID-19 memorial in Bernalillo County, the requests show. But in the final version of the bill, only $25,000 was set aside for that project.

Crime bills

Early in the 2022 legislative session, the governor asked legislators to consider some bills that would create or increase criminal penalties. She also asked lawmakers to consider a bill that could have helped prosecutors keep people accused of violent crimes behind bars before their trial.

“If we want to keep up our economic momentum, and we have to, we have got to get crime under control,” the governor said in a speech at the beginning of the legislative session. “The worst offenders, the most serious and dangerous criminals in our state, need to be behind bars, simple as that. And we are going to pass a law, this session, that will keep violent criminals behind bars until justice can be done.”

During the session, lawmakers did consider several laws that would strengthen so-called “pretrial detention.” Both inside and outside of the Roundhouse, experts from the criminal justice system weighed into the debate. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez spoke with KRQE News 13 about the issue, pointing out key problems with our current criminal justice system, including the lack of transparency around the ankle monitor Global Positioning System (GPS) data.

In 2021, Torrez announced that he was suing the Second Judicial District Court (covering Bernalillo County,) because he wanted access to GPS data for accused criminal suspects. And on the last day of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers passed a crime bill that included a requirement for all public entities to share GPS data with law enforcement officers.

More than 40 crime-related bills were introduced in the 2022 session. But, ultimately, many got stuck in committee debates. Still, Senate Bill 68, passed at the end of the session, will bring some additional penalties for certain crimes. It essentially rolls up key parts of several other crime bills into one large bill, adding penalties for certain instances of fleeing from law enforcement, setting penalties for operating a “chop shop,” etc.

Education

In this session, the governor also asked legislators to consider raising the minimum pay for New Mexico’s licensed teachers. And sure enough, legislators unanimously passed Senate Bill 1, which raises minimums as follows:

Level 1 teacher minimum: $50,000 per year, up from $40,000

Level 2 teacher minimum: $60,000 per year, up from $50,000

Level 3-A teacher and 3-B principal minimum: $70,000 per year, up from $60,000

Many pieces of education-related legislation, of course, didn’t get resounding approval. House Bill 44, for example, would have required schools to adopt detailed plans on how to handle sexual assault allegations, including an affirmative consent standard (meaning that consent means explicit, voluntary agreement). But the bill didn’t fall within the range of topics legislators are allowed to consider in a 30-day session, so it died.

Elections

Several bills relating to elections were introduced in this session. KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast discussed Senate Bill 8. The bill, among other things, would have brought automated voter registration to the state. The bill didn’t make it to a vote in the senate.

A different election bill, on the other hand, almost made it through the session. In the final hours of the 2022 legislative session, the House did pass Senate Bill 144, which clarifies that it’s a crime to intimidate election employees. The penalty for intimidation, under the bill, would have been a fourth-degree felony. Included in amendments were portions of other election bills. Although the House voted on the bill, it didn’t make it to the Senate floor in time for a vote.

After election changes stalled out, the Republican Party of New Mexico rejoiced: “The fact that these dangerous election bills were prevented from passing is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and integrity of our Republican Representatives and Senators in the Roundhouse,” Steve Pearce, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a press release.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who is in charge of overseeing state elections, was disappointed that election changes didn’t pass.

“I’m extremely disappointed in today’s partisan filibuster by Senate Republicans that killed a critical bill for New Mexico’s voters and election administrators,” she said in a press release. “Now, instead of a comprehensive bill that would have advanced voting rights and election security in the state, voters and election administrators get nothing. Though New Mexico’s voting and elections are already considered some of the best and most secure in the nation, there’s always more work to do and I will work tirelessly to pass these policies in a future legislative session.”

What’s next?

After a bill is passed by both the House and Senate, it’s sent to the governor’s desk for final approval. If she signs the legislation, it is enacted. In general, signed bills go into effect on May 18, 2022. But some will become official earlier.

If the governor does not sign a piece of legislation by March 9, 2022, it’s considered vetoed. In other words, the governor still has the power to stop passed legislation with a so-called “pocket veto.” But it’s worth remembering that the non-budgetary bills that lawmakers considered were specifically requested by the governor.

Bills introduced this session