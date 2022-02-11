SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s less than a week left for legislators to get work done during the 2022 legislative session. Friday, February 11, they’ll tackle a host of bills related to New Mexico’s educational system.

Teacher salaries have been a big item on the legislative agenda. Earlier this year, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recommended raising minimum teacher salaries across the state. Today, the House Education Committee will consider doing just that through Senate Bill 1.

The bill would raise minimum salaries by about 16% to 22%, depending on the teachers’ qualifications. Saturday, February 5, senators considered the bill. All present senators voted in favor of the pay boost. A key focus was the staffing “crisis” in New Mexico’s schools.

“We all hear about the crisis we have in our schools with a lack of teachers — over a thousand openings right now,” Sen. William P. Soules (D-Doña Ana) said on Saturday. “If we’re going to make a difference in education, the in-school factor that has the biggest influence is the classroom teacher. . . this particular bill works to fix the crisis on both ends. It encourages people to come into the profession. It keeps people here currently in the profession.”

Now, the bill comes before some members of the House. And it’s not just teachers that could receive support. Today, lawmakers will also consider legislation that would look into giving students mental health spaces.

The House Education Committee is scheduled to consider House Memorial 43. The memorial asks the Public Education Department and the Legislative Education Study Committee to develop a plan for providing “mental wellness spaces” in public schools.

Nationally, politicians have sounded the alarm, brining attention to the impact COVID-19 has had on the mental health of students. And according to the bill, New Mexico is no exception. The bill doesn’t define what a “mental wellness space” is, but it would likely be a place where students could decompress and maybe talk to a mental health professional. Already, New Mexico has more school counselors, psychologists, and social workers than the nationally recommended numbers, according to an analysis by the Legislative Education Study Committee.

In addition to educational bills, here are some other topics to look out for:

Criminal fee leniency

Today, the Senate Health and Public Affairs will meet to discuss legislation.

Among other bills, they’ll consider House Bill 81, which would require courts to consider a defendant’s ability to pay before the court imposes a fine.

The bill would apply to criminal proceedings. If the court determines that the defendant is a “needy person” (i.e. they are unable to pay for legal representation given their current income and assets), the court couldn’t impose fees and fines on them.

The bill would also prevent courts from imposing fees related to traffic tickets for people enrolled in food stamp programs, supplemental social security, etc.

An analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee shows that New Mexico courts levy millions in fees, but a Brennan Center for Justice study found that from 2012 to 2016, Bernalillo County actually lost money while trying to collect more than $4 million in fines.

Controlling statewide runoff elections