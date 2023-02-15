SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday February 15, legislators are tackling some heavy topics. Among other things, they’ll discuss the Second Amendment and a bill that could affect the lives of young immigrants.

Second Amendment

Today, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to hear from experts on both sides of the gun control debate. The committee is expecting presentations from both Giffords Law Center and the National Rifle Association.

Giffords Law Center is a national lobbying and advocacy group focused on ending gun violence in the U.S. Since 2012, they’ve helped usher in over 460 gun safety laws across the U.S., they note.

The National Rifle Association is well-known advocacy and lobbying group focused on gun rights. Among their activities in lawmaking, the group regularly encourages local calls to action regarding gun legislation, including opposition to some New Mexico gun bills this year.

In the Roundhouse, the debate over gun bills has been heated this year. For example, lawmakers in the House of Representatives debated for hours before narrowly passing a bill to create penalties for negligent firearm storage. And given the longstanding debates on how to cut down on violent crime across the state, it’s likely that debates over gun legislation are far from over. For more context on the details of the Second Amendment, take a look at the U.S. Congress’s annotated version.

Juvenile immigrant classifications

Legislators are also set to consider a bill that could impact the futures of young immigrants. Senate Bill 22, sponsored by several Democratic legislators, would set eligibility for classification as a special immigrant juvenile (SIJ) and give New Mexico juvenile courts broader ability to give some immigrants SIJ status, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee.

The bill would let any immigrant under 21 years of age, who says that returning to their country of origin is not in their best interest, to apply for SIJ status. If they successfully receive SIJ status, they may then be federally eligible for permanent residence.

In case you missed it: Hunting and fishing license fees

New Mexico legislators recently debated a bill to raise the cost of hunting and fishing licenses for some. Senate Bill 254 would raise the average cost of licenses for both residents and non-residents.

The reasoning behind the bill is relatively simple: The Department of Game and Fish says they need more funding. Department Director Michael Sloan explained to legislators that the money can be used to support a range of wildlife work across the state. For more details on how the bill could change license costs, check out this KRQE News 13 story.