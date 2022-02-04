SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another week of the 2022 legislative session has flown by. Friday February 4, legislators will discuss bills ranging from school cybersecurity to changes in the state’s voting registration system.

Earlier this year, parents in Albuquerque received surprise messages when the Albuquerque Public School’s computer systems were attacked. Schools closed for several days due to the security and safety issues the attack posed to children.

Now, the House Education Committee will meet to discuss House Bill 122, which would provide $45 million to implement cybersecurity for schools statewide. The bill lays out a multi-year plan to implement the system across the state’s school districts and charter schools.

Today, legislators will also discuss a lengthy list of changes to the state’s voting rights provisions. Senate Bill 8 proposes an electronic signature system for candidate nomination, letting 16 and 17-year-olds vote in local elections, and would make every general election a school holiday, among other changes.

The bill would also allow the state to automatically register some people to vote. Qualified electors who give proof of citizenship while applying for an identification card, driver’s license, or permit at the Motor Vehicle Division would be automatically registered to vote. A county clerk would then send the person a mailed notice that they are registered. The mailed card would also include instructions on how to unregister.

Some other states already use similar automatic voter registration systems. Colorado, for example, implemented a similar motor vehicle division-based system in 2020. In a little over a year, their system registered more than 250,000 voters, according to a press release.

And that’s not all legislators will tackle today. Here are some other key topics:

New Mexicans without health coverage

Today, the House Health & Human Services Committee will meet to discuss hospital charges and Alzheimer’s education.

They’ll consider House Memorial 36, which would request a hearing on hospital costs for uninsured New Mexicans.

Nearly a quarter of New Mexicans have medical debt in collections, according to data cited in the house memorial — and 214,000 residents didn’t have health insurance in 2020. Meanwhile, New Mexico’s nonprofit hospitals realized about $55 million in tax benefits in 2011, the most recent date of data available, and received somewhere in the range of $90 million in federal and state funding to try to cover uninsured patients, the memorial notes.

The committee also consider House Bill 175, which would let the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department hire two employees to educate community members on Alzheimer’s and similar health issues. The work would focus on connecting with Native American, tribal, rural, and under-served communities.

In New Mexico, about 43,000 people aged 65 or older suffer from Alzheimer’s or similar conditions, according to a Legislative Finance Committee analysis. That number is expected to increase by 23.3% by 2025.

Missing in New Mexico