SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday February 2, legislators will meet to discuss lots of legislation. Among other topics, they’ll tackle multiple bills related to the state’s educational system.

In the Senate Education Committee, legislators will consider Senate Bill 110, which would send more than $26 million to the state’s Public Education Department to increase school bus driver pay. The money would allow for an average salary increase of 37% for fiscal year 2023, a Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) report shows.

Earlier in the legislative session, there has already been discussion about raising teacher pay across New Mexico. But “school bus drivers are among the lowest paid educational personnel in New Mexico,” according to the LFC. They have a median salary of only about $15,800 per year according to data from the Public Education Department analyzed by the LFC.

While Senate Bill 110 is under consideration, there’s a competing bill that would give the Public Education Department the similar funds for transportation as they received in the last two fiscal years. House Bill 57 would give the Public Education Department about $7 million for transportation, according to the LFC.

The Senate Education Committee is also scheduled to discuss Senate Bill 165, which would give a quarter of a million dollars to boost summer school programming in Albuquerque. Senate Bill 75 would limit the amount of administrative expenses schools could stack up each year, and Senate Bill 172 would create a “return-to-work” program for retired educational employees.

This afternoon, the Senate Finance Committee will continue the discussion on teacher pay. In addition to education, here are a few other key topics legislators will discuss today:

Surrender of infants

Today, the House Health & Human Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. to discuss House Bill 157.

The bill tasks the Public Education Department with educating people on how to safely surrender infants. It also protects parents from criminal prosecution if they leave an infant with staff of a “safe haven” site or in a “surrender safety device.”

KRQE News 13 previously reported that the first “baby box” [similar to a “surrender safety device”] was to be installed in Española following an infant rescue earlier this year.

The “surrender safety device” is a location where an infant (1) has oxygen and can be safe for up to 30 minutes, (2) can be attached outside a building, (3) has a glass door so that the infant can be seen, (4) sets off an alarm when an infant is placed inside [to notify staff to attend to the baby].

Services after incarceration, detaining criminals

Today, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee will meet in the afternoon to discuss legislation.

They’ll discuss Senate Bill 166, which would give the state’s Human Services Department $2.1 million to spend on transitional housing and behavioral health services. The funds are intended for people recently released from incarceration.

They’ll also consider Senate Bill 175, which would provide $4 million to the University of New Mexico to support Project ECHO. The name stands for “Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes.” It’s a virtual healthcare education system designed to overcome common barriers to healthcare such as social disparities.

The senators will consider Senate Bill 167, which gives courts the ability to take young offenders into custody if they violate conditions of a previous sentence or if they commit a new crime after being convicted with a stayed sentence. In other words, if a youthful offender receives a lessened sentence, but then commits a new crime, the court would have the ability to further punish the offender.

They’ll also consider Senate Bill 156, which requires courts to set bail unless the defendant proves, in a hearing, that they cannot afford to post bail. The bill would also require courts to detain accused criminals before trial if the criminal is being charged of committing a crime while waiting for a trial of a separate crime. Finally, the bill would also prohibit courts from using a risk assessment tool not created by the state when considering if they should detain criminals before trial.

Tax breaks

Today, the House Taxation & Revenue Committee will meet in the morning to discuss legislation.

They’ll examine House Bill 11, which offers a tax credit on solar energy storage systems installed on farms, businesses, and homes. The proposal would offer a credit of 40% of the cost of equipment and installation. The maximum credit per property is $5,000.

They’ll also consider House Bill 71, which would increase the valuation limit applied to residential properties not occupied by their owners. Currently, properties can be valued for tax purposes at no more than 103% of their value in the prior year. This would remain the same for homes occupied by their owner but would increase to 110% for homes owned by a landlord off-property.

The idea behind the bill is to help homeowners stave off rising property taxes as home values rise across the housing market, according to a Legislative Finance Committee analysis.

Also on the table is House Joint Resolution 6, which would expand the number of veterans who are eligible for a property tax exemption. It proposes an amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow veterans with varying rates of disability to claim an exemption currently only available for veterans considered 100% disabled.

Similarly, House Joint Resolution 7 would amend the state’s constitution to increase property tax exemptions for honorably discharged servicemembers and their widows/widowers. Currently, more than 60,000 veterans claim the current property tax exemption across the state, according to data from the Taxation and Revenue Department.

