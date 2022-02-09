SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, February 9 brings more meetings and more debate to the Roundhouse. Legislators are in the thick of it now and have taken on some big issues, including voting rights changes.

Last Friday, senators spent hours discussing Senate Bill 8. The bill would bring a host of changes to voting across the state. Among other things, the bill proposes an automatic voter registration system, a permanent absentee voter list, and voting holidays.

The Senate Rules Committee ultimately voted in favor of the bill, but not after some heated discussion and proposed amendments. Seven democratic senators ultimately voted in support of the bill. All four republicans in the committee opposed the bill.

When Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham asked lawmakers to consider the bill, she framed it as legislation to expand ballot access: “It is more important than ever to safeguard access to the ballot box – while voting rights are under attack across the country, New Mexico is taking every action to protect and expand them,” she said in a press release.

Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca, on the other hand, recently condemned the bill: “With no regard for what the voting public is actually concerned about, the Governor is ready to make our elections easier to cheat in and harder to trust the process,” he said in a statement.

Last Friday, the committee also heard public comment on the bill. Austin Weahkee, from NM Native Vote, offered support. In particular, Weahkee highlighted the impact the bill could have on Native American voters.

“Last year, on election day, I called three individuals who were bedridden and could not leave their home and did not get early enough outreach to have their vote counted,” Weahkee recalled, adding that they didn’t have time to request an absentee ballot. “They had to go and recognize that, because of their condition, they were not allowed to vote.”

This bill, he explained, could change that: “There isn’t any section of this bill that doesn’t heavily affect Native American voters, but all of it together creates a really strong platform for us to be able to make those leaps and bounds forward,” Weahkee told senators.

This afternoon, the bill will undergo more discussion, this time by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The public can participate in that meeting via Zoom link. On top of that, here are some additional topics to look out for today:

Governor, public official salary increases

Today, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee will meet to discuss legislation.

They’ll consider Senate Bill 202, which would improve pay for some public officials.

The bill proposes raising the governor’s salary from $110,000 to $150,000. The bill also boosts salaries of officials such as the state attorney general, auditor, etc.

The last time many of these salaries were increased was in the early 2000s, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee.

The pay increases, if approved, would go into effect at the beginning of the next term.

Renters’ rights

Today, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee will also consider House Bill 65.

The bill expands renters’ rights in New Mexico. Among other things, it extends the time renters have to pay rent before the landlord is allowed to terminate the rental agreement. Previously, rent was due within three days of written notice. House Bill 65 would change that to 11 days.

The House has already added an amendment to the bill. That amendment clarified that landlords could charge late fees amounting to no more than 10% of the total rent payment for each rental period the renter is in default.

Blended criminal sentences