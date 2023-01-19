SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, legislators begin digging into the massive budget for the upcoming year. At stake is billions of dollars that could fund projects across the state.

Thanks to some favorable economic conditions, including high prices of oil and gas resulting from the war between Russia and Ukraine, New Mexico has had a massive influx of cash. This year, the state has around $3.6 billion above and beyond recent previous years.

With so much cash on the table, there’s the potential for funding an assortment of new projects, giving stimulus checks to the public, or investing in key industries. But first, legislators will have to decide what’s worth funding.

Today, senators in the Senate Finance Committee will hear recommendations on how to spend the funds. Last week, both the Governor and the Legislative Finance Committee each released a recommendation for the state’s budget. Both are relatively similar in terms of total funding but differ in exactly which programs and departments to fund. Now, legislators will start digging into those recommendations.

The Senate Finance Committee will also take a look at how some past higher education capital improvement projects are now faring. They’ll hear how big projects at schools like the University of New Mexico’s $13.2 million project to improve academic and research infrastructure.

Capital outlay woes

Today’s update on capital outlay compliments a presentation yesterday about stalled-out projects. During that presentation, staff from the Legislative Finance Committee told legislators that there’s around $3.3 billion in outstanding capital outlay funds. That means there’s billions of dollars earmarked for projects, but so far unspent.

In total, around 4,100 projects are currently underway. They include everything from park improvements to community center renovations and road repair. But some of the projects have been put on pause.

“The delays in the process isn’t just frustrating for appropriators, but it’s frustrating for some of our beneficiaries,” Sen. Crystal Diamond (R-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna & Sierra) said in the Senate Finance Committee meeting yesterday. She expressed frustration that projects she approved for her community haven’t moved forward because the administering agency – the understaffed Environment Department – has been delayed in spending those funds.

In committee, the senators discussed ways to better track project progress. The hope is that more transparency and communication with the various government departments overseeing capital outlay projects would ensure that fewer projects end up stalled.