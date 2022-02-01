SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday February 1, legislators will discuss several bills that could weigh heavily on New Mexico’s future. Among other topics, the Senate Conservation Committee is expected to discuss a bill to prevent the storage of radioactive waste in New Mexico.

Senate Bill 54, would ban both storage and disposal of spent nuclear waste in the state. That includes materials with human-made elements heavier than uranium (transuranic contaminated waste) as well as material emitting beta or gamma particles.

In recent years, several New Mexican politicians have opposed storing spent nuclear fuel from powerplants and high-level waste (created during the processing of spent nuclear fuel) in the state. “We are strongly opposed to the interim storage of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) and high-level waste (HLW) in New Mexico,” U.S. Sen. Marin Heinrich, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep Melanie Stansbury, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote in a 2021 letter. At the time, New Mexico was under consideration as a location for a consolidated storage facility.

Now, Senate Bill 54 has already received support from the New Mexico Department of Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources (EMNRD) as well as the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, according to a recent report by the Legislative Finance Committee. The bill would help prevent New Mexico from potentially becoming the nation’s default location to send nuclear waste, the EMNRD reported to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC).

Currently, most nuclear safety and storage matters are controlled by the federal government, not at the state level. Because of that, there are concerns that if passed, Senate Bill 54 could be challenged in federal court, according to the LFC. The New Mexico Environmental Department recommended that the bill should perhaps include an environmental justice or economic impact component to justify the state’s ability to limit nuclear waste storage in the face of federal law.

The bill could potentially halt the construction of the Holtec International facility, a proposed consolidated storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Lea County. The state of New Mexico has already sued the federal government over the proposed facility, and litigation is ongoing.

New Mexico is already home to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad. The facility consists of underground radioactive storage within a layer of salt several thousand feet below the surface. The site has been operational since 1999 and has received more than 13,000 shipments of waste since then.

Red, green chile labor

Today, the Senate Conservation Committee is scheduled to discuss several pieces of legislation related to New Mexico’s environment.

They’ll consider Senate Bill 157, which would give $2.2 million to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to continue the “chile labor incentive program.”

The program, started in August of 2021, used American Rescue Plan funds to supplement wages for New Mexico’s chile labor contractors, growers, and processors. At the time, KRQE News 13 reported on the COVID-19-induced labor shortage affecting the state’s chile industry.

The program was suspended in December 2021 at the Legislature’s request, but then extended to supplement labor costs through the end of January 2022. The program reportedly helped more than 3,000 workers, according to a Legislative Finance Committee report.

Now, legislators are considering funding more wage supplements. The bill would allow workers to get up to $4.50 per hour in supplements, for a total wage of no more than $19.50 per hour.

Tax exempt social security income

Today, the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee will meet to discuss legislation.

They’re scheduled to discuss several bills related to tax deductions, including Senate Bill 49, which would exempt social security income from income tax for some individuals.

The bill would allow married individuals filing separately with an adjusted gross income (before-tax income) of $62,000 or less to claim an exemption. It would also allow single individuals with an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less to claim an exemption. Finally, it would allow heads of households, surviving spouses, and married individuals filing jointly with an adjusted gross income of $124,000 or less to claim an exemption.

Thirteen states currently tax at least some social security benefits, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee.

The same bill would also increase taxes on cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, and related products.

Limiting politician salaries