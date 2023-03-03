SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, March 3, legislators will debate some interesting pieces of legislation. Those include a bill to require political lobbyists to be more transparent and a piece of legislation that would consider making a new state park.

Broad Canyon Ranch

New Mexico currently has more than 30 state parks. From fishing at Fenton Lake State Park to New Mexico learning ranch history at Oliver Lee Memorial State Park, New Mexico’s parks offer a range of opportunities. And now legislators are considering adding one more park to the list.

Senate Memorial 38, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Doña Ana) and Nathan P. Small (D-Doña Ana), would direct the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to study the feasibility of making Broad Canyon Ranch a state park. Located near Radium Springs, New Mexico, the area could offer desert hiking and wildlife watching opportunities.

Lobbyist transparency

Legislators will also consider a bill to require more transparency around New Mexico’s political process. Senate Bill 218, a bipartisan bill, would require lobbyists to report more details on how they influence New Mexico’s politics.

In particular, the bill would require lobbyists to specify which pieces of legislation they are lobbying for or against. Currently, they are only generally required to specify that they are lobbying, not specifically what they are lobbying for.

In case you missed it: Firefighting water access

Recently, legislators considered a bill to help firefighters during wildfire season. Senate Bill 470 would allow firefighters to use water that’s part of an endangered species’ habitat.

The bill would remove current restrictions limiting access to some bodies of water if endangered species rely on that water. “This bill would just give us another tool to help us move faster and get these fires put out,” Sen. Joshua A. Sanchez (R-Cibola, McKinley, Socorro & Valencia) told the Senate Conservation Committee on Thursday, May 2. “I think it would help the endangered species that are in that area.”

The bill moved forward on Thursday. But it’s likely to face tough questioning over the legality of the idea in the Senate Judiciary Committee. For more info on the bill, check out this KRQE News 13 story.