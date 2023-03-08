SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, March 8, legislators are once again set to debate a few gun bills. Already, bills related to firearm storage and transfer have been debated. Now, legislators will continue debate on more gun bills.

Firearm sales

Legislators are scheduled to debate Senate Bill 428. Sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Doña Ana), the bill would add deceptive and unfair firearms sales to the list of prohibited commerce practices.

In essence, the bill would make it a violation of state law to mislead buyers into thinking they can legally purchase guns when state law prohibits the sale. This would apply to both online and offline sales.

Waiting period

Legislators are also set to debate Senate Bill 427. Sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Doña Ana) and Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe), the bill would require a 14-day wait for firearm sales.

That 14-day period would start after the submission of a federal background check. But the bill would exempt people with a valid concealed carry license.

In case you missed it: Gender-affirming and reproductive health

New Mexico’s Senators recently debated a highly contested bill. Supporters say it would offer life-saving protections. Opponents say it takes away parents’ rights and could be dangerous for kids.

House Bill 7 would prohibit public entities, like cities and counties, from discriminating against someone who is trying to access reproductive or gender-affirming healthcare. Republican opponents claim the bill would lead to more abortions. Democratic supporters say it would prevent someone’s religious beliefs from interfering with public healthcare.

Debate on the Senate floor was heated on Tuesday, March 7. The bill ultimately passed but now heads back to the House for more discussion. To learn more about the bill, check out this KRQE News 13 story.