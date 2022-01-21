Roundhouse Roundup: House Committees, Finance Presentations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first week of the 2022 regular legislative session is almost over. Everyone has been busy introducing legislation over the last few days. And now the ball will really start rolling as introduced bills begin making their way through committees.

More than 190 bills have been introduced this week. Many of those bills were pre-filed and they cover topics from combating crime to exempting social security income from income tax. Some of the bills would likely impact New Mexicans years from now. Others would be more immediate, and include a declaration of emergency, which means they would be enacted quickly once passed.

But all the bills have to go through their respective committees and debates before becoming law. And in the meantime, several House committees will meet today to introduce and organize their members.

House Health & Human Services Committee

The House Health & Human Services Committee is a “standing committee,” meaning that it meets regularly to discuss bills that fall under its area of expertise. In meetings, members will likely discuss topics that affect a large number of New Mexicans, such as Medicaid access.

The chair of the committee has sponsored two bills this session. HB 44, sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.) would require colleges to have a detailed plan for investigating allegations of sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, stalking, and harassment. This would apply to any college receiving state funds for student financial aid. And HB 95, also sponsored by Thomson, would identify taxpayers who lack health insurance and provide them with options to enroll in health coverage programs.

Today, Friday January 21, the committee will meet for a brief organizational meeting. They don’t plan to discuss legislation until Monday of next week.

House Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee meets to discuss bills related to New Mexico’s judicial system.

The chair of the committee has sponsored three bills and a resolution this session. HJR 2 sponsored by Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Abq.) would give New Mexicans the right to a “clean and healthy environment.” More focused on the judiciary, Chasey also sponsored HB 99, which makes it a crime to threaten a judge.

The committee will meet this afternoon. The purpose of the meeting is simply to orient and organize the committee members.

Recap: Key Presentations to Senate Finance Committee