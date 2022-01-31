SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, Monday January 31, we can expect another busy day at the Legislature. Several committees are scheduled to discuss bills ranging from creating a “public bank of New Mexico” to funding a homeless shelter in Santa Fe.

Last week, legislators heard budget requests from numerous government agencies. Many of those that presented highlighted staff vacancies and requests to fund either staff retention or new acquisition. In addition, legislators began discussing legislation in committees. Now, some interesting bills are scheduled for the coming days.

Homelessness and public health

Today, Monday January 31, the Senate Health & Public Affairs Committee will meet in the afternoon to discuss legislation.

They’re scheduled to consider Senate Bill 96, which would provide $300,000 to help fund a homeless shelter in Santa Fe. The money would be given to the Human Services Department to spend or return by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Sen. Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe), who is asking for the homeless shelter funds, also introduced Senate Bill 95, which would give $300,000 to provide meals to homebound people in Santa Fe.

The committee will also consider Senate Bill 119, which would give $75 million to the University of New Mexico (UNM) to build and staff a school of public health. Currently, students interested in pursuing public health degrees go through UNM’s College of Population Health, near the UNM Hospital.

Space ticket taxes and public banking

Today, Monday January 31, the House Commerce & Economic Development Committee will meet in the morning to discuss legislation.

They’ll consider House Bill 72, which would let the state charge gross receipts tax on sales of spaceflight tickets. Gross receipts tax — or “GRT” — is the tax businesses pay for items or services they sell. Currently, income space companies make from launching, operating, and recovering space vehicles in New Mexico are tax-deductible. This bill would specifically remove that exemption from ticket sales.

The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) recently estimated that companies in New Mexico might sell 100 space flight tickets a year at a price of $450,000 per ticket — the LFC reports that Virgin Galactic has already sold 700 tickets, some of which were priced at $450,000 and some priced closer to $200,000.

At a ticket price of $450,000 the LFC estimates the bill would generate nearly $4 million a year in revenue to be split between the state and local governments.

The committee will also discuss House Bill 75, which would create a “public bank of New Mexico.” The bank would be controlled by several people appointed by the governor and several people appointed by the Legislature. The state treasurer, chief executive officer of the New Mexico Finance Authority, and the state’s secretary of Economic Development would also hold director roles.

The bank would be allowed to make loans to other banks, state agencies, and nonprofits but would not be allowed to lend to individuals or private companies. In essence, the purpose is to make loans and investments that “further agriculture, commerce and industry, including new and growing enterprises in New Mexico,” according to the bill.

The bank would get a $50 million start-up fund.

Unemployed boot camp, educational assistant salaries, and the Space Valley Center