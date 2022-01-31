SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, Monday January 31, we can expect another busy day at the Legislature. Several committees are scheduled to discuss bills ranging from creating a “public bank of New Mexico” to funding a homeless shelter in Santa Fe.
Last week, legislators heard budget requests from numerous government agencies. Many of those that presented highlighted staff vacancies and requests to fund either staff retention or new acquisition. In addition, legislators began discussing legislation in committees. Now, some interesting bills are scheduled for the coming days.
Homelessness and public health
- Today, Monday January 31, the Senate Health & Public Affairs Committee will meet in the afternoon to discuss legislation.
- They’re scheduled to consider Senate Bill 96, which would provide $300,000 to help fund a homeless shelter in Santa Fe. The money would be given to the Human Services Department to spend or return by the end of fiscal year 2023.
- Sen. Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe), who is asking for the homeless shelter funds, also introduced Senate Bill 95, which would give $300,000 to provide meals to homebound people in Santa Fe.
- The committee will also consider Senate Bill 119, which would give $75 million to the University of New Mexico (UNM) to build and staff a school of public health. Currently, students interested in pursuing public health degrees go through UNM’s College of Population Health, near the UNM Hospital.
Space ticket taxes and public banking
- Today, Monday January 31, the House Commerce & Economic Development Committee will meet in the morning to discuss legislation.
- They’ll consider House Bill 72, which would let the state charge gross receipts tax on sales of spaceflight tickets. Gross receipts tax — or “GRT” — is the tax businesses pay for items or services they sell. Currently, income space companies make from launching, operating, and recovering space vehicles in New Mexico are tax-deductible. This bill would specifically remove that exemption from ticket sales.
- The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) recently estimated that companies in New Mexico might sell 100 space flight tickets a year at a price of $450,000 per ticket — the LFC reports that Virgin Galactic has already sold 700 tickets, some of which were priced at $450,000 and some priced closer to $200,000.
- At a ticket price of $450,000 the LFC estimates the bill would generate nearly $4 million a year in revenue to be split between the state and local governments.
- The committee will also discuss House Bill 75, which would create a “public bank of New Mexico.” The bank would be controlled by several people appointed by the governor and several people appointed by the Legislature. The state treasurer, chief executive officer of the New Mexico Finance Authority, and the state’s secretary of Economic Development would also hold director roles.
- The bank would be allowed to make loans to other banks, state agencies, and nonprofits but would not be allowed to lend to individuals or private companies. In essence, the purpose is to make loans and investments that “further agriculture, commerce and industry, including new and growing enterprises in New Mexico,” according to the bill.
- The bank would get a $50 million start-up fund.
Unemployed boot camp, educational assistant salaries, and the Space Valley Center
- Today, Monday January 31, the Senate Education Committee will meet in the morning to discuss legislation.
- They’ll discuss Senate Bill 91, which would give Central New Mexico Community College $500,000 to develop “intensive, short-term boot camp training programs for unemployed or underemployed workers.”
- They’ll also discuss Senate Bill 132, which would increase the minimum yearly salary for licensed educational assistants across the state. Currently, the minimum is $12,000 per year, according to a Legislative Education Study Committee analysis. This bill would raise that to $20,000.
- 2021 research from New Mexico State University shows that there were more than 450 vacancies for educational/instructional assistants across the state. That’s up from the year before, when there were only 173 vacancies, the data shows.
- They’ll also discuss Senate Bill 161, which would give $6 million to the state’s Higher Education Department to support building a “Space Valley Center.” The funds would be contingent on the New Mexico Space Valley Coalition also receiving Build Back Better federal funds.
- The New Mexico Space Valley Coalition consists of several partners, including Central New Mexico Community College, NewSpace New Mexico, the NM Trade Alliance, and Spaceport America.
- KRQE News 13 recently reported on the the Central New Mexico Community College-led effort to bring space entrepreneurship to New Mexico. The Space Valley Center is planned as a secure facility where US military-grade work could be done, according to the grant proposal. The facility might also contain office space for space technology startups, educational areas, and a conference space for up to 750 people, according to the grant proposal.