SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislature is taking a break until Monday. That means the first week of the 2023 session is over.

Only a few days into the 60-day session, it’s already been a bustling week of lawmaking. A lot has happened, but here’s a recap of some of the big news so far.

Debate over the feed bill

The feed bill, so-called because it ‘feeds’ or pays for the operation of each legislative session, is usually one of the first bills introduced and passed. It’s an expected bill and a necessity if the Legislature wants to do their work.

But this year, the bill has been the subject of a bit more debate. Part of the reason is that this year’s feed bill includes $2.5 million to study the possibility of setting up staff offices for legislators.

“I just voted NO on a fiscally irresponsible HB1 ‘feed bill’ that will force YOU the taxpayers to fund $2.5 million for a study to ‘modernize’ the legislature,” Rep. John Block (R-Alomogordo) said in a tweet Wednesday. “It also spent millions of dollars without anyone being accountable for it.”

Others felt studying updates to the legislature is necessary. “It is time for us to look into this,” the House Minority Whip Jason Harper (R-Rio Rancho) said on the House floor Wednesday.

In total, the feed bill, as proposed, appropriates over $57 million. The feed bill for the last 60-day session, in 2021, was closer to $32 million.

On the House Floor, the Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) suggested cutting out the $2.5 million study. Ultimately the bill passed the House with a vote of 47 ‘yeas’ to 19 ‘nays’ before going to debate at the Senate Finance Committee.

Committees get organized

Much of the first week was spent organizing the Legislature’s various committees. Breaking into several committees gives the 112 lawmakers a better chance at getting through all of the bills introduced and deciding whether or not they merit becoming law.

The bipartisan committees are organized by topic. Each committee is important, but early in the session, it’s worth keeping your eye on those with relatively full schedules.

Right now, that means the Senate Finance Committee. Already we’ve seen that committee discuss ways to improve the state’s capital outlay system – a system that funnels billions of dollars to parks, communities, and agencies across the state.

Budget discussions ramping up

At the heart of this year’s lawmaking session is buzz around the extra several billion dollars the state has this year. Already, lawmakers are debating if and how to spend the money.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has given her two cents on the issue. Ahead of the session, she submitted her recommendation of how the state’s money should be spent. And during the ‘State of the State’ speech, she referenced some of those suggestions, including $1 billion for rebates to the public.

The state’s Legislative Finance Committee also made a recommendation for how to spend the money. Theirs is similar in total value to the Governor’s budget recommendation, but it differs in the details.