SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are settling in to their first full day of lawmaking for 2024. The first priorities will be organizing committee meetings and starting budget talks.

Budget priorities

New Mexico lawmakers have 30 days to decide how to spend billions of dollars. That means they are starting budget discussions right away.

Key discussions will begin in appropriation and finance committee meetings. And the groundwork for those discussions has already been set through interim meetings over the last few months. Overall, the state has more than $3 billion in “new money” and lawmakers are considering budget proposals that would amount to an increase compared to last year’s record spending.

But in order to do the business of lawmaking, lawmakers have to pass the “feed bill.” It’s called that because it “feeds” the legislature, approving funds to cover expenses at the Roundhouse.

Passing the feed bill, also known as House Bill 1, usually happens relatively quickly. Lawmakers were already discussing the details of the bill yesterday, after the start of the lawmaking session and the governor’s State of the State speech.