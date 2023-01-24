SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, legislators will tackle some pressing issues: Access to firearms, minimum wages, and funds for wildfire recovery. Here’s what you need to know to follow along.

Firearm access

On the schedule for today’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, is House Bill 9, a bill aimed at limiting access to firearms for minors. The bill was introduced by Democratic Representatives Pamelya Herndon, Mimi Stewart, Patricia Roybal Caballero, Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, and Joanne J. Ferrary. All of those legislators represent portions of Albuquerque.

The bill would make it a crime to negligently allow a minor to access to a firearm if the minor uses the firearm to threaten someone or cause injury. If a minor causes injury with a firearm negligently stored, the person who stored the firearm could be guilty of a misdemeanor. If the minor causes great bodily injury or death, the person who negligently stored the gun would be guilty of a fourth degree felony.

The bill seems timely, given that a 6-year-old at a Virginia elementary school fired a gun at a teacher earlier this month. It’s worth noting though, that in a non-verified response supposedly from the student’s family, they say the gun was secured.

Already, there’s been some suggested pushback over the bill. Rep. Stefani Lord (R-Tijeras & Edgewood) tweeted last Friday calling it “mandatory gun lock up.”

Minimum wage increases

Also in committee today: Two bills proposing a minimum wage increase. Both of those will be hear in the House Labor, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee at 1:30 p.m.

House Bill 25 and House Bill 28 both suggest changes to the state’s minimum wage. Thanks to the most recent adjustment to minimum wage, New Mexico is up to $12 per hour. But these bills could boost that even higher.

House Bill 25 suggests raising it to $16 per hour next year, then adjusting for inflation as time goes on. House Bill 28 suggests a base rate of $12 per hour that’s then adjusted for cost of living.

Wildfires

While some legislators debate guns and wages, others will be looking at how to address wildfires. The Senate Conservation Committee will consider several wildfire-related bills. They’ll look at Senate Bill 6, which would require the state’s Department of Finance and Administration to give state agencies and subdivisions zero-interest loans to clean up damage from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire, the largest in the state’s history.

They’ll also consider Senate Bill 21, which would prohibit prescribed burns during the spring. Although that could potentially reduce the risk of runaway fires, the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has pointed out that a blanket ban could limit the state’s ability to meet federal obligations to reduce fuels in forests across the state.

In case you missed it: Monday’s hot topics

In addition to committee hearings on Monday, the big news of the day was the fight over abortion access in eastern New Mexico. Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed an emergency petition with the state’s Supreme Court.

Torrez claims that Roosevelt County, Lea County, and the Cities of Hobbs and Clovis unlawfully passed ordinances restricting access to reproductive healthcare after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. “This is not Texas,” Torrez said in a press release. “Our State Constitution does not allow cities, counties or private citizens to restrict women’s reproductive rights.”

In an official response, an attorney for the City of Hobbs said in part: “We have been abundantly clear that the Ordinance does not ban abortions in Hobbs. Quite to the contrary, the Ordinance anticipates an abortion clinic will establish a location in Hobbs and sets minimum requisites for obtaining a business license to operate.”

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb added: “Our legal team presented the legal analysis for the City of Hobbs Abortion Business Ordinance in at least two public meetings. The analysis was thorough and transparent. Our Commission invited extended public comment on the issue and heard hours of testimony. Through this process, we learned our constituents were overwhelmingly in support of the Ordinance.” In addition, Cobb clarified: “The Ordinance does not ban abortions or abortion clinics in Hobbs. I would invite anyone that has heard otherwise to read the Ordinance in detail. Importantly, the City of Hobbs unequivocally supports women and women’s rights.” The full text of Hobbs’ ordinance can be found online.