SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 legislative session ends today at noon. In the short, 30-day session, more than 500 bills were introduced. Now’s the last chance for some of them to get passed.

Coming in close to the deadline this year is the statewide budget. The initial version was introduced early on in the session and included more than $8 billion in recurring funds, i.e. funds that are promised year after year.

The House Appropriations & Finance Committee made adjustments to the budget and the House voted in favor of those changes. Then the Senate Finance Committee made more adjustments, and the Senate passed the budget. But, on Tuesday, February 15, the House voted against the Senate’s changes.

Wednesday, February 16, several members of both the House and Senate met to work out the differences. They made a few more changes, including adding $1 million to the Regulation and Licensing Department’s budget for the cannabis control program. The funds for cannabis control will come from the state’s mortgage regulatory fund. The former version of the budget would have sent only $700,000 from that fund to the Cannabis Control Division.

With the changes, both the House and Senate finally agreed on the state’s budget. On Wednesday, the House also passed Senate Bill 212, the capital outlay bill that funds projects such as park improvements, road construction, and other public benefit projects throughout the state. With those done, there’s just a few more topics legislators might try to pass before the session ends at noon today.

Pretrial release

On the schedule, but subject to the call of Sen. Joseph Cervantes, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is Senate Bill 242.

The latest version of the bill lays out what factors courts should consider when deciding whether to hold people accused of felonies before their trial. The alternative to holding them is to release the accused person on bail.

Throughout the session so-called “pretrial detention” has been the subject of debate. A contentious, related bill, House Bill 5, hasn’t made it through the legislative process. The initial version of that bill would have let courts presume that some people accused of violent crime are a danger to the community and should be held before trial.

Senate Bill 242, on the other hand, simply instructs courts to consider various factors when making detention decisions. For example, the bill requires courts to equally weigh factors such as whether or not a firearm was used, the criminal history of the defendant, etc. They could also consider the results of risk assessment scoring sheets (a point-scoring system currently used in some courts), but should weigh that equally with other factors.

Renter’s changes