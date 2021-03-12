Roundhouse Roundup: Education, Use of Force Bill, Capital Outlay, Lawmaker Salary, Voter Clean-Up Task Force

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Session is almost over and lawmakers still have many things to decide on before the session ends on March 20.
Here are the bills we are keeping an eye on March 12, 2021:
Senate Bill 144 – Remote Education Technology Infrastructure
- SB 144 develops guidelines for a statewide education technology infrastructure network that integrates regional hub locations for network services and the installation and maintenance of equipment.
- Fund education technology infrastructure projects or items the council determine are in accord with the guidelines and necessary to education for students, school buses, internet connectivity within a school district, a multi-district regional education network and a statewide education network.
Senate Bill 210 – Ethnic Studies Education
- Requires students in kindergarten through 12th grade to receive appropriate instruction on ethnic studies
- Amends the high school graduation requirements to require four units in social science with one-half unit in ethnic studies.
Senate Bill 271- Purple Star Public School Program
- Directing the New Mexico Public Education Department to develop a ‘purple star public schools program’ to honor schools that work to welcome and recognize military families and ease their children’s transition into a new school.
- In addition, for schools not located near military installations, schools could achieve the designation by honoring the military and its members for their accomplishments.
House Bill 254 – Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Force Reporting
- If an officer uses deadly force resulting in great bodily harm or death, the incident will be reported within 24 hours to the local district attorney of the judicial district in which the great bodily harm or death occurred.
- Within 24 hours of receiving written notice, the district attorney will report the incident in writing to the governor and the attorney general. The governor will keep a log of reported incidents, which will be considered public records.
House Bill 290 – Voter Roll Cleanup Task Force
- Will create a voter roll cleanup task force to study and provide recommendations on best practices to ensure validity and reliability of New Mexico voter rolls.
House Bill 285 – Capital Outlay Projects
- Lists capital outlay projects by agency and by county.
House Bill 55 – Publication of Capital Outlay Allocations
- Legislative council services will publish on the legislative website a searchable list of capital projects that passed and the names of legislators or the governor who allocated a portion of the capital outlay appropriation or bond authorization for each project.
- The amount of the allocation designed by each legislator and the governor.
House Joint Resolution 12 – Public Officer Salary Commission
- Proposes that a commission will look into determining salaries for public officials, including legislators.
Senate Bill 135- Opportunity Scholarship Act
- Expands the eligibility for who can get the opportunity scholarship to include part-time students enrolled in two-year academic programs, returning lottery students who lost eligibility and are within the last couple of semesters of school at a four-year school.
House Bill 27 – Create Crime of Hazing
- Bill states hazing consists of an unlawful act, intentionally or recklessly committed against a student or a prospective student of a public or private post-secondary educational institution. A person who commits aggravated hazing is guilty of a misdemeanor.
House Bill 221 – K-2nd Grade Assessment Changes
- Bill will phase in the development and implementation of the K-2nd grade observational assessment tool over four years.
- Over those years, the NMPED will develop observational assessments, and then students in first, second and kindergarten will use that observational assessment.
- The assessments will measure developmental milestones, social and emotional skills, and academic standards.