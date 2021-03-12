Roundhouse Roundup: Education, Use of Force Bill, Capital Outlay, Lawmaker Salary, Voter Clean-Up Task Force

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are tossing around ideas on how to spend the $1.6 billion New Mexico is expecting from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers are still looking at the language to see if money is tied to specific areas but some ideas on the table are $600 million for the state's unemployment fund as well as $50 million for Medicaid.

House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) says that's a good start. "I think it's appropriate for as we did with the CARES Act money in the June session last year for the legislature to play a role in deciding how these funds are used," said Egolf. The speaker hopes lawmakers consider using part of that money towards roads, pandemic relief, and continued vaccine efforts.