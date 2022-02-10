SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, February 10, legislators will dive into the details of previously introduced legislation and make key decisions on what advances and what stalls. One of the bills on the table today concerns the state’s dairy industry.

Today, the Senate Conservation Committee will discuss Senate Bill 252. The bill, introduced by Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Sandoval), would send $26 million to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture at New Mexico State University in order to reduce the dairy industry’s carbon footprint. And another bill, essentially identical in effect, was discussed in the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee on Tuesday, February 8.

The impetus for both bills comes from a desire to comply with an executive order that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued last year. That order was intended to conserve 30% of New Mexico’s land by 2030 — leading to the moniker: “30 by 30 agenda.” President Biden also issued a federal executive order with similar national goals.

But to comply with the Governor’s order and the federal order could be costly, according to Walter Bradley, a representative of Dairy Farmers of America. On Tuesday, February 8, Bradley told the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee that the dairy industry is already working on a few large projects to meet those goals, but there are concerns that without more funding, the projects might not be completed, especially given rising material costs.

“We’re trying to get enough money to meet these projects,” Bradley said. “The dairy industry in your state is [a] $2.6 billion industry. It’s the second largest producer of income for our state.”

KRQE News 13 could not find data to directly validate Bradley’s claim. But, dairy production has long been one of the top agricultural industries in the state. In 2020, for example, over $1.3 billion worth of milk was produced in New Mexico, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. That’s nearly a billion gallons of milk.

The Governor’s executive order doesn’t single out the dairy industry in particular, but climate researchers have identified the global livestock industry as a relatively large emitter of climate change-inducing greenhouse gasses. Across the globe, dairy cattle emitted the equivalent of more than 1.7 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2015 alone, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

New Mexico’s dairy industry, of course, is only part of global emissions. But trying to reduce those emissions here in New Mexico can strain businesses, according to Rep. Martin R. Zamora (R-Curry, De Baca, Guadalupe, Roosevelt & San Miguel).

“Whether it’s an executive order or whether it’s laws that we pass as legislators, there’s a cost handed down to the businesses,” Zamora said while discussing the issue on Tuesday. “The state ought to always look forward to helping these businesses.”

Public comment on the issue has been mixed. Several lobbyists supported providing funding to New Mexico’s dairy industry. But Luis Guerrero, with the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, opposed the idea.

“These funds would probably be better directed to fully funding our oversights’ energies . . . to enforce laws and provide basic air and drinking water protections for New Mexico,” Guerrero told legislators. The proposed $24 million to dairy processors is more than the legislature has proposed to give the state’s Environment Department this year, Guerrero pointed out.

In fact, the latest version of House Bill 2, which proposes agency funding, would send only about $18 million from the state’s general fund to the Environment Department. But the department would get another $55.3 million in other state funds.

Debate over funding the dairy industry’s conversion to cleaner production continues today at 9:00 a.m. The public can participate via Zoom. And here are some other topics to look out for:

Second chance bill

Today, the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee will meet in the afternoon to discuss legislation.

They’ll consider Senate Bill 43, which would prohibit courts from sentencing children to life without parole. Currently, juveniles convicted of first-degree murder can be considered for the same penalties as an adult, including life without parole.

There has already been heated debate over the bill. KRQE News 13 reported that the National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers, which represents 400 victims across the country, has started a petition against the bill and has more than 1,300 signatures.

