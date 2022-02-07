SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, February 7 will be a busy day at the Legislature. A host of committees are set to meet. On the agenda are dozens of pieces of legislation including crime-related bills and a minimum wage for state employees. Legislators are also set to discuss the overall state budget.

Today, on the Senate floor, there are a handful of bills ready for their third reading. This means they’ve gone through the necessary committees and are now ready for the final discussion and vote.

Among those the Senate will read are Senate Bill 144, which makes it a fourth-degree felony to intimidate election workers, such as county clerks, and Senate Memorial 6, which asks for a study on the possible benefits of a statewide, unified jail and prison system. Currently, prison programs and services vary by county.

In committees, the discussion on crime continues today. Here are a few bills to watch:

Threat of shooting, pretrial release

Today, the Senate Finance Committee will discuss several pieces of legislation.

Among other bills, they’ll consider Senate Bill 34, which makes the act of threatening to shoot someone a crime. The bill has already been considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which recommended changing the related charge from a fourth-degree felony to only a misdemeanor.

The House Judiciary Committee will consider House Bill 5, which could make it easier for the criminal justice system to hold violent criminals before they receive a trial. This is often considered “pretrial release.”

KRQE News 13 published an explainer on the debate over House Bill 5.

State Worker Pay

Today, the Senate Finance Committee will consider two bills that would raise the pay for employees of the state.

Senate Bill 7 would set a $15-per-hour minimum wage for all state employees, higher education employees, and contractors. The Legislative Finance Committee estimates that this could cost the state and higher education institutions a total of more than $13 million in fiscal year 2023.

Senate Bill 125 also proposes raising state worker pay to $15 per hour. But the bill does not include higher education employees in that raise.

2023 statewide budget