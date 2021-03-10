Roundhouse Roundup: Civil Rights Act, Budget, Street Racing, Vehicular Manslaughter, Early Childhood Fund, School Ventilation

2021 Legislative Session is winding down... last day is March 20

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week continues to be busy for the Legislative Session. Lawmakers still have many high-profile measures to decide on before the session ends on March 20.

As the 2021 session winds down, here are the bills we are keeping an eye on March 10, 2021:

The New Mexico Civil Rights Act is being heard in the Senate Judiciary today.

The ‘Civil Rights Act’ would let New Mexican’s file lawsuits in state court, rather than federal, against government agencies if they believe their civil rights were violated under the New Mexico Bill of Rights.

It would not allow qualified immunity to be used as a defense in state court. However, the bill was changed so that any individuals like teachers, law enforcement officers, or other state employees could not be sued individually; only holding the governmental entities solely accountable.

Senate Bill 343 is being heard in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee today.

Create a victim compensation eligibility for victims of the crime of racing on highways or streets which results in bodily injury to the victim.

Allow the Motor Vehicle Division to suspend any type of driver’s license without a preliminary hearing for a conviction of racing on a highway or street.

There is an exception to the criminal sanctions for people who seek written permission for a race or acceleration contest from the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the jurisdiction, either New Mexico State Police for highways or state roads or local law enforcement for streets or highways.

Senate Bill 344 is being heard in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee today.

Defines vehicular manslaughter of the killing of a human being, without malice, in the unlawful operation of a motor vehicle while committing a crime that is not classified as a felony, but that does not include a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, reckless driving or resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

If convicted of vehicular manslaughter, it would be a fourth-degree felony crime.

The House Joint Resolution 1 is being heard in the Senate Finance Committee today.

The Senate Finance Committee will review spreadsheets and information on the proposed $7.4 billion dollar budget.

The House Joint Resolution 1 is being heard in the Senate Finance Committee today.

This takes about 1% from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to put that money towards early childhood education programs. 1% from that fund could equal to about $180-million