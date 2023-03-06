SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, March 6, there’s slightly over a dozen days left in the legislative session. So, we can expect to see previously debated bills as well as big budget and tax bills starting to garner legislators’ attention.

State chile song

One bill that’s already made a bit of progress around the Roundhouse is a bill to give New Mexico an official state chile song. Sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, House Bill 510 would make “Red or Green”, written by Lenny Roybal, the official state chile song.

Now, the bill is scheduled for the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee. So far, the bill has garnered favorable responses from legislators, but it still has a way to go before becoming “official.” To hear what the song sounds like, check out this KRQE News 13 story.

Omnibus tax bill

Throughout this year’s legislative session, lawmakers have seen a range of tax-related bills. From bills trying to change the state’s income tax brackets to a bill to give New Mexicans another round of tax rebates, money has been on the mind of legislators.

Now, it looks like lawmakers are gearing up to debate an omnibus tax bill. On the schedule for the House Taxation and Revenue Committee is House Bill 547, listed as an omnibus bill.

It’s not yet clear exactly what changes a big tax bill might contain, but Chris Nordstrum, the communications director for the New Mexico Senate Majority Office, says lawmakers are likely to soon start debates on a tax package that could include ideas already laid out in other pieces of legislation.

For example, tax rebates might be folded into a comprehensive tax package. But for now, it’s too early to tell exactly what tax changes might be proposed, let alone passed.

In case you missed it: Judge salaries

Judges play a key, and sometimes controversial, role in New Mexico’s criminal justice system. And now, legislators are considering boosting their pay.

Senate Bill 2, sponsored by a trio of Democratic legislators, would tie New Mexico’s judicial salaries to federal judge salaries. New Mexico’s judges would still be paid less than the equivalent level of federal judge, but supporters say the pay boost could help recruit more judges to the state’s court system. For more info, check out this KRQE News 13 story.