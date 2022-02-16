SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, February 16 marks the final full day of the 2022 legislative session. Here’s a look at what’s been done in the last few weeks and what’s on the schedule for today.

The Senate and House have both passed dozens of memorials and resolutions. Memorials are formal messages the legislature uses to communicate with government agencies or commemorate events, people, etc. Resolutions, on the other hand, are often used to propose changes to the state’s constitution.

Already the legislature has passed memorials ranging from congratulating the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos for their winning football play to a memorial asking the New Mexico Association of Counties and several other agencies to study the feasibility of a statewide unified jail system.

Both the House and Senate have also passed several bills. The first to get through the system, unsurprisingly, was the bill to fund the legislature, known as the “feed bill.” But lawmakers have passed others as well, including a bill to increase salaries for licensed teachers and a bill to try to prevent liquid propane shortages.

But there’s still a little time left to pass more legislation. Today, here are a few topics to watch:

Charter school facilities

Today, the Senate Education Committee will meet to discuss House Bill 43.

The bill focuses on loans, improvements, and leasing options for charter schools in New Mexico.

The bill requires school districts to offer up unused land and buildings for lease to charter schools. Currently, charter schools that wish to expand have limited financing options to acquire new property, according to the Public Education Department.

The original version of the bill also created a charter school facility fund, but an amendment removed that portion of the bill.

Under the House Bill 43, charter schools could get New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA) loans for facility improvements. Funds from NMFA and the Public School Finance Authority could also be used to pay off lease-purchase agreements for buildings or properties.

Spending flexibility for public schools