SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The end of the 2022 legislative session is just around the corner, with less than a week left in the session. So far, not too much legislation has made it through both the Senate and House floors, but there’s a lot on the agenda in the coming days.

Saturday, February 12, there will be a few more committee meetings where legislators will debate the details of bills. On the agenda is more discussion of Senate Bill 100, which clarifies the state’s cannabis rules.

The bill provides “technical fixes” to existing law, according to Victor Reyes, deputy superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD). The RLD oversees the state’s Cannabis Control Division. On February 3, 2022, he spoke about the bill in front of the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.

Among other things, the bill allows the state’s Cannabis Control Division to work with the state’s Environment Department to regulate the production of edible cannabis products. It also clarifies that alcohol and cannabis cannot be sold in the same location.

Importantly, the bill would also increase the number of cannabis that so-called “microbusinesses” are allowed to grow. Under current law, they can grow up to 200 mature plants. Senate Bill 100 increases that to 1,000 plants.

“That creates equity within the industry,” Reyes told legislators. The Cannabis Control Division has already increased plant counts for other producer types, but needs legislative approval to do so for microbusinesses, he explained.

In the February 3 meeting, public commenter Jason Barker voiced opposition to the bill: “This bill does nothing positive for the cannabis microbusinesses,” Barker said. And Barker was concerned that an increased plant count would increase water usage and perhaps cause licensing headaches for applicants, as they are required to show proof of water rights to receive a production license.

Others spoke in support of the bill. Dick Wilkinson, the director of the New Mexico Veteran’s Cannabis Alliance, supported the increased plant count. “We believe, collectively, that the ability [for small producers] to compete in a larger market will be served by the change,” Wilkinson said.

The committee ultimately offered a substitute to the original bill and voted in favor. Now it goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In addition to cannabis, here are a few key topics to look out for today:

State budget

Today, the Senate Finance Committee will meet to discuss legislation. On the schedule is the latest update to the statewide budget.

House Bill 2, known as the General Appropriations Act, will divvy up billions in funds to agencies across the state.

The latest substitute of the bill includes over $8 billion. Among those benefitting are state and educational employees, who would get an average compensation increase of 7%, according to a Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) report.

Law enforcement would also get a boost, with almost $700,000 for officer training and oversight. Victims of crime could also see increased funds; the bill would send $2.6 million more than last year to the Crime Victims Reparation Commission, according to the LFC.

Educational retirements

Today, the House Education Committee will meet to discuss legislation.

They’ll consider SB 36, which increases employer contributions to the educational retirement fund by a few percentage points.

The defined-benefit retirement funds support public school, charter school, and higher education employees. The Educational Retirement Board currently does not have enough money to pay for all the retirement benefits they’ve promised, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee. They are short by more than $23 million, according to the report.

The increased employer contributions could help make up that difference.

Public-private partnerships