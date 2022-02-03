SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday February 3, legislators will consider clarifying cannabis rules, funds to resist climate change, and a host of other bills. This comes after a day of discussion on some tough topics.

Yesterday, legislators considered House Bill 157, which tasks the Public Education Department with educating people on how to safely surrender infants. The bill was introduced by representatives from both sides of the political isle and is designed to prevent tragic events like the one earlier this year, when an infant was rescued from a dumpster in Española.

Discussion on House Bill 157 centered on the cost and ironing out the bill’s details. “I don’t think there’s anyone on this committee who doesn’t like the idea. We just don’t want to put into law something that is going to make things worse,” explained Committee Chair Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.).

One concern was that there may be legal implications with the bill. After all, the bill would make people who leave an infant at one of the so-called “safe haven” sites immune from criminal charges of abandonment or abuse.

“The issues with the bill are more than just technicalities. . . there are some substantial legal questions about how all of this will work with existing law,” said Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Abq.). But “this is something we should do,” she added.

No one from the public spoke in opposition to the bill. Now, the bill is likely to get amendments before it continues on for more discussion.

Yesterday, legislators also questioned Kurt Steinhaus, the Governor’s choice as the secretary of the Public Education Department. In 2021, the former secretary, Ryan Stewart, stepped down. Steinhaus left his position as Los Alamos Public School superintendent before taking over the role.

Sen. Mark Moores (R-Abq.) asked Steinhaus what New Mexicans could expect in terms of schooling during the pandemic. Steinhaus emphasized the need for in-class learning.

“Our kids need to be at school. And they need to be there not only with their teacher, but they need to be there with their peers and their fellow students,” Steinhaus said. “We’ve got a whole set of tools that allow us to do a better job of keeping kids safe in school . . . the best tool we’ve got available to us are the vaccines that weren’t available to us a year ago.” But Steinhaus adds that there’s no immediate plan for a vaccine mandate.

Sen. Moores also asked about “critical race theory” — defined by the Associated Press as a “way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.” Currently, New Mexico does not include critical race theory in its statewide curricula. And Steinhaus said there are no plans to change that.

Today, legislators will continue tackling some big issues. Here are key things to look out for on Thursday:

Cannabis clarifications

Today, the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee will meet to discuss several pieces of legislation including clarifications to the state’s cannabis rules.

Senate Bill 100 would amend the Cannabis Regulation Act to clarify that businesses could hold both liquor and cannabis licenses but are not allowed to sell both products at one location.

It would also increase the number of plants a microbusiness could possess, from 200 mature plants to 1,000 mature plants.

“Indian Family Protection Act”

Today, the Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee will meet to hear a presentation on House Bill 135, which adds the Indian Family Protection Act to the state’s Children’s Code — a set of laws designed to protect children.

The bill would specify how the state should handle the custody of Native American children when they enter the state’s care. The bill aims to prevent placement of Native American children with guardians outside of their family or tribe.

Environmental protections