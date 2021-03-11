Roundhouse Roundup: Budget Bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislative Session is coming to an end and lawmakers still have many high-profile measures to decide on before the session ends on March 20.

Here are the bills we are keeping an eye on March 11, 2021:

They will continue discussions on the budget bill.

As it stands right now, almost half of the $7.4 billion dollar budget goes towards public education.

These are the bills that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed so far:

Senate Bill 1 will create a $600 income tax credit for people earning less than $31,200 a year who are also claiming the working families tax credit. It also provides a short gross receipts tax break for businesses like restaurants, breweries, food trucks and wineries for four months in 2021. Businesses would be able to pocket that sales tax money while the state would reimburse local government for the loss of that tax revenue.

The legislation will allow the state to waive annual liquor license fees as businesses struggle to rebound amid the pandemic. The governor said the food and beverage industry is a key piece of the state’s economy. Under the legislation, the next annual fee for renewed liquor licenses and for all new licenses issued in this year will be waived.

The bill will provide more than $460 million in low-interest relief loans. It would also make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to receive up to $75,000.

Senate Bill 10 repeals a 1969 state statute that criminalized abortion in New Mexico. Criminalizing abortion became a state law in the late 1960s, but the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade made New Mexico’s abortion ban unenforceable. Since then, abortions have been legal in our state.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said that a woman has the right to make decisions about her own body. “Anyone who seeks to violate bodily integrity, or to criminalize womanhood, is in the business of dehumanization. New Mexico is not in that business – not anymore. Our state statutes now reflect this inviolable recognition of humanity and dignity. I am incredibly grateful to the tireless advocates and legislators who fought through relentless misinformation and fear-mongering to make this day a reality. Equality for all, equal justice and equal treatment – that’s the standard. And I’m proud to lead a state that today moved one step closer to that standard.”

House Bill 11 will provide $200 million from the state general fund to thousands of businesses that experienced income declines in 2020. The bill will also provide individual grants of up to $100,000 without repayment to businesses for the reimbursement of rent, lease or mortgage obligations on property located in New Mexico.

Among the guidelines:

Businesses must be operating in New Mexico with fewer than 75 employees per location;

Businesses must demonstrate a loss of revenue for at least one quarter between 2019 and 2020;

Funding must be used for reimbursement of rent, mortgage or lease obligations;

The grant must be accompanied by job creation for each quarter prior to one of the quarterly payments; and

The grants will be paid out in quarterly installments.

House Bill 1 makes a series of General Fund appropriations to cover expenses of the 2021 Session of the Legislature.