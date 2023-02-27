SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, February 27, legislators are back to work at the Roundhouse. Among the bills up for debate are a bill to allow law enforcement to turn off their bodycams in certain situations and a bill requiring more supervision for children working as performers.

Bodycams

Legislators in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee are scheduled to debate Senate Bill 368. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Harold Pope (D-Abq.), would exempt law enforcement officers from the requirement to use bodycams in certain scenarios.

The bill would allow officers to turn off their bodycams while notifying members of the public of a death, conducting an undercover operation, or working to disarm explosives.

Child performers

Legislators will also debate a bill aiming to boost the safety of young performers. Senate Bill 357, sponsored by Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D-Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval & Santa Fe) and Sen. Harold Pope (D-Abq.), would require more supervision than is currently required by law.

Among other things, the bill would require a parent or guardian to be on location when children under the age of 16 are working as performers. The bill would apply to children working in the movie industry as well as those doing radio and theater work.

In case you missed it: Sex offender registration loophole

Lawmakers recently considered a bill to address human trafficking and the registration of sex offenders in New Mexico. House Bill 445, sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.) and Susan K. Herrera (D-Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe & Taos), would increase penalties for trafficking and would close an existing loophole.

The push for changes does stem, in part, from the Jeffry Epstein case, bill co-sponsor Thomson told the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee on Thursday. Epstein wasn’t required to register as a sex offender in New Mexico, despite a previous conviction in Florida.

The bill passed the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, but still has to pass more committees in order to become law. For more details on what the bill would do, check out this KRQE News 13 story.