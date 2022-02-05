SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline for introducing new legislation closed this week. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what makes it through the various committees. Saturday, February 5, several more committee meetings are scheduled to take place. On the table are bills ranging from roadway improvements to a proposed constitutional amendment to let the Legislature use state funds to boost access to essential services for New Mexicans.

With the growth of Albuquerque, Paseo Del Norte Boulevard has become a key roadway connecting the Eastside to the Westside. Since 2018, the city has focused on improving the western portion of the boulevard, originally requesting, but not receiving, state funds to improve the road. By 2020, the city had hired a designer for planned improvements.

Now, the story continues as senators consider Senate Bill 160. Introduced by Sen. Harold Pope (D-Abq.) and Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Abq.), the bill asks for $15 million to widen Paseo Del Norte in western Albuquerque.

Also on the agenda for Saturday is Senate Bill 170, which would provide $600,000 to revitalize the west Central Avenue corridor in Albuquerque. The proposed funds would be used to contract with a community organization to boost collaboration among neighborhoods and merchant associations.

In addition to street-specific legislation, here are a few key things to look out for:

Freight trailers, liquefied petroleum gas

Saturday, the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee will meet to discuss a handful of bills.

In addition to the previously mentioned projects in Albuquerque, they’ll also consider bills related to public utility easements, adding transparency to the liquefied petroleum gas delivery industry, and requiring some freight trucks to drive in the right-hand lane on freeways.

Senate Bill 174 would require all truck tractors attached to a freight trailer to drive in the right-hand lane when outside municipal limits. If caught in another lane, they could be fined $200.

Essential service funds

Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee will meet to discuss a couple pieces of legislation.

They’ll consider House Joint Resolution 1, which would amend the state’s constitution to allow legislators to access state funds to provide New Mexicans with infrastructure for essential internet, energy, and water services.

To access the money, a majority of legislators from both the Senate and House would have to come together to pass enacting legislation.

It’s not clear if the funds could be used for direct payments to New Mexicans or utility companies in order to prevent utility shut-offs, according to a Legislative Finance Committee fiscal analysis.

Environmental rights, cleanup

Saturday, the House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee will meet to discuss legislation relating to environmental protection.

They’ll consider House Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the state’s constitution to say: “The people of the state have the natural, inherent and inalienable right to a clean and healthy environment, including water, air, soil, flora, fauna, ecosystems and climate, and to the protection of the natural, cultural, scenic and healthful qualities of the environment.”

A Legislative Finance Committee fiscal analysis of the proposed changes notes several technical issues. For example, the changes, as introduced, would make the State the trustee of the natural resources of New Mexico. This could create conflict and confusion over existing regulations and responsibilities, according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

The resolution also notes that these changes would not allow the state to award monetary damages if this section of the constitution were violated.

The committee will also consider delegating uranium mine cleanup projects and tax credits for sustainable buildings.

Media education