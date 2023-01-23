SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Senator Bill Soules (D- Doña Ana) is sponsoring a measure to create a children’s bill of rights. Senate Joint Resolution 2 would ensure kids have a right to medical, dental, and behavioral health care, nutritious food, a safe place to live, and a good education.

“If we care about our children, instead of talking around the edges and nibbling around the edges, this actually puts them at the forefront as looking at ‘they are the future of our state,'” Sen. Soules says. If the resolution clears the legislature, the Children’s Bill of Rights would go to the voters for approval.