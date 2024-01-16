SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Republican leaders responded to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State Address. They agreed with some of her priorities when it comes to tackling crime like strengthening rules for keeping criminals behind bars. However, they pointed the finger at the governor for not getting those initiatives through sooner.

Senator Greg Baca also criticized the lack of support in the governor’s speech, for the state’s oil and gas industry. “What we have coming through the pipeline is more legislation to hamstring our economy, hamstring the one golden goose that we have,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen.

Sen. Baca also called for the dismantling of Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD. View the full Governor’s State of the State Address here.