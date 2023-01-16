NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to expand school choice in New Mexico. Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt has introduced the Education Freedom Act.
If approved, the bill would create a fund to help parents pay for private school and other expenses, using money from the state’s surplus. Sen. Brandt says parents should not be forced to enroll their child in a failing school. The 60-day legislative session will begin Tuesday.