Rental protection bill heads to the Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The House has approved a proposal protecting people from eviction during emergencies like the pandemic. House Bill 111 prevents landlords from ending or not renewing a rental contract for nonpayment and gives tenants more time to make up missed rent. The bill is now headed to the Senate.

A few weeks ago, the bill’s sponsors said they want to eliminate some sources of income that they say discriminates. They want landlords and other rental places to accept vouchers like veterans assistance, child support, social security income, inheritance and other forms of money as rent money. It also extends the time before people can be evicted for not paying rent, from three days to two weeks. Landlords who oppose the changes said it would put financial burdens on them.