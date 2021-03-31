Recreational marijuana bill heads to the Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s House of Representatives voted to legalize marijuana. It passed in House 38-32 with seven Democrats crossing party lines to vote against it. Now, it faces a tougher test in the Senate. Instead of hearing a bill in individual committees, that only a handful of lawmakers are assigned to, all senators are listening to two cannabis bills, one from the Democrats and one from the Republicans, from there they’ll decide which one they’ll go forward with.

“The bill before you aims to protect our children, our public health, our natural resources and it creates a smart tax structure and revenue distribution plan,” said Rep. Javier Martinez (D- Albuquerque). Rep. Martinez is sponsoring the Democratic-backed bill which has already cleared the House.

The bill would allow people 21 years or older to buy and use marijuana but they can only buy no more than two ounces of cannabis. There are also limits on extracts and edibles. Backers think it could generate more than $300 million in revenue for the state.

The House debated the issue early Wednesday morning before voting. Republicans tried to amend it to allow communities to ‘opt-out’ of the law. “And if they opt-out, that product won’t be sold in that community. I don’t think it’s a law enforcement issue, I think it’s an issue between local government and their citizens,” said Rep. Greg Nibert (R- Roswell). That idea failed.

Opposition on this proposal has been heavily focused on the public safety aspect from concerns kids could still get their hands on marijuana to more people driving drunk or high. The Senate could vote on the bill as early as Wednesday night. If passed, marijuana wouldn’t become legal until April of next year. The Senate sent a bill that would automatically expunge past marijuana possession convictions over the House. The House is scheduled to hear that bill later on Wednesday.