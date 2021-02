SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are looking to help people get internet, water and sewer lines into their homes by paying for them. Currently, the state's not allowed to do that. Proponents for this said it would help many New Mexicans get into the 21st century because many of them don't have running water or internet access.

"The intent is to address these very essential needs through this amendment and then implementing legislation that will define the scope of the programs, they may approve projects," said Rep. Christine Chandler (D- Los Alamos). "They may or may not create a fund, that's all to be determined at our next session as we move forward."